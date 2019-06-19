A Stafford County woman is accused of assaulting several deputies during an intoxicated tirade, authorities said.
Sgt. M.R. Flick went to Stafford Marketplace about 8:30 p.m. in response to a reported disturbance involving an intoxicated person, Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said.
Flick saw a woman swaying and shouting profanities as she talked on her phone in the roadway in front of Michael's. According to Vicinanzo, the woman became belligerent as deputies attempted to take her into custody on a charge of misdemeanor public intoxication and kicked a deputy in the torso.
The woman then slammed her own head into the partition separating the front seat from the back seat in the police cruiser, causing a small laceration to her forehead, Vicinanzo said.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and, while getting out of the cruiser, spit on two deputies. She then kicked two deputies and a nurse inside the hospital while repeatedly "shrieking at the top of her lungs," Vicinanzo said.
Authorities said the woman also threatened to kill Flick and tried to bite him.
Kristen Younger, 35, is charged with five felony counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, assault on a health care worker, disorderly conduct on hospital grounds, public intoxication and obstruction of justice. She was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Her husband, Anthony Younger, 46, was also arrested for allegedly interfering with police as they tried to arrest his wife and for refusing to get out of the roadway. He was charged with obstruction of justice, public swearing and being a pedestrian in the roadway.