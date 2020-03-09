An 85-year-old woman serving a 12-year prison sentence for her role in stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Fredericksburg business picked up seven new felony convictions Monday, but apparently won't have to serve any extra time.
Mary Catherine Parr of Stafford was convicted of seven felony probation violations Monday in Loudoun Circuit Court, court records show. She had been convicted of seven counts of grand larceny in Loudoun County in 2013.
She was sentenced Monday to a total of 35 years in prison, with all but 12 years suspended. But court records show that the 12 years will run concurrently with the 12 she's already serving, meaning she will be allowed to serve both sentences at the same time.
Parr and her daughter, Janis Bowen, have been ordered to make restitution of more than $836,200 to I.C.E. Heating and Cooling on Central Road in Fredericksburg. Parr handled accounts receivable for the company between 2013 and April 2018, while Bowen was in charge of accounts payable.
Bowen is serving a six-year sentence for her role in the thefts. She pleaded guilty, while Parr was convicted by a jury.
The evidence showed that the women used a stamp signature to write company checks that ended up in their personal accounts. They insisted that the money they took wasn't near the amount attributed to them.
The evidence showed that Parr used at least some of the money to pay restitution she owed from the Loudoun thefts.
Both Parr and Bowen had criminal records prior to being employed by I.C.E. Parr's criminal record dates back to 1957.
