A Stafford County woman was killed early Monday when a tree crashed through her home and landed on her while she and her husband were sleeping, authorities said.
The incident took place about 1:43 a.m. at a home on Doyle Place in Aquia Bay Estates, sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said. Stafford Fire and Rescue workers found the 78-year-old woman pinned under the tree and pronounced her dead a short time later.
Her 82-year-old husband was also sleeping at the time and was injured. Vicinanzo said he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Sheriff's Office did not release the victim's name Monday because some relatives were still in the process of being notified.
The Stafford woman was one of two fatalities related to the storm in Virginia. Authorities in Lunenburg County reported another death from a tree falling on a home, according to the National Weather Service.
Spotsylvania Deputy Fire Chief Steven Cooper said trees fell on seven homes in the county, most in northern Spotsylvania, but no serious injuries were reported there from the powerful storm that roared through the Fredericksburg area Monday morning.
County schools were closed because some schools lost power, along with about 10,000 county homes and businesses. A 500-foot-tall private radio station tower collapsed after a tree fell on a guy-wire, Cooper said.
One of the Spotsylvania homes damaged belongs to Erlinda Forrester, a local court reporter who lives in Holleybrooke subdivision. Forrester said she was sleeping when a tree crashed into her roof, hitting the fireplace with enough force to put a huge hole in the floor that went all the way to the basement. Her family room was destroyed.
Forrester said she remained asleep until her daughter, Makayla, woke her up to let her know what was going on. Forrester said she was devastated by the damage to her home, but thankful that no one was hurt.
Stafford authorities reported a number of downed trees and power lines, but received reports of only one other home being damaged. As of Monday afternoon, more than 1,500 Dominion Power customers in Stafford and 1,100 in Spotsylvania were still without power, but Dominion said it expected to restore all of them by 6 p.m.
Other area localities reported no significant incidents.