Virginia State Police believe speed was a factor in a three-vehicle crash in Colonial Beach on Tuesday evening that took the lives of two people and left a third critically injured.
According to state police Sgt. Keeli Hill, a 2018 Hyundai Tucson driven by 45-year-old Terry L. Parker of Heathsville was heading north in the 2000 block of Longfield Road when he crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2019 Hyundai Kona about 6:37 p.m.
Parker, who was alone in his vehicle and was not wearing his seat belt, then went off the road and struck several trees, Hill said. He died at the scene as the result of his injuries.
The Kona, driven by 28-year-old Edgar J. Griffith IV of Kinsale, struck a southbound 2014 Toyota Venza after being hit by Parker’s vehicle, police said.
Griffith was wearing his seat belt and was flown to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. His front-seat passenger, 61-year-old Edgar J. Griffith III of Kinsale, was also wearing his seat belt, but died at the scene, Hill said.
The Toyota driver, a woman, was wearing her seat belt and was not injured.
Hill said speed was a factor in the crash, but the state police Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate.
