Virginia State Police Trooper J.B. Hagwood is investigating a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday in Hampton that killed a 17-year-old girl and injured the driver and three other people.
The crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, on Interstate 64 at the 261-mile marker, a State Police spokeswoman said in a statement.
A 2017 Kia Forte was traveling west on I-64 when it ran off the right side of the interstate. The car went behind a guardrail and up a concrete embankment for the Big Bethel Road overpass, then rolled over and came back down the embankment, said Corinne N. Geller, public relations director of the Virginia State Police.
The Kia’s driver, a 17-year-old male from Culpeper, and three female passengers survived the crash. The fourth passenger, a 17-year-old female from Culpeper, was ejected from the car and died at the scene, Geller said.
The three other passengers were transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center and are being treated for serious injuries. State police are working to confirm their ages and identities.
Police charged the driver with driving under the influence of drugs, Geller said.
The Virginia State Police Chesapeake Division's Crash Reconstruction Team is helping with the crash investigation, which continues.