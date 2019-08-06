Authorities say no charges will be filed in the death of a 17-year-old Stafford County girl believed to be a runaway from foster care who jumped out of a fast-moving car on Interstate 95 last month.
According to state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller, about 9:30 p.m. on July 25, a Toyota Corolla provided through Uber was carrying the teenager south on Interstate 95 close to the Thornburg exit when the “backseat passenger suddenly opened the door and jumped from the vehicle.”
Geller said the 17-year-old “rolled to the right shoulder” after hitting the highway. She said the car was traveling the speed limit, which is 70 mph in that area.
The girl was not struck by a vehicle, but suffered “injuries too severe for her to survive,” Geller said. The girl was flown to Richmond’s VCU Medical Center, where she later died.
Stafford Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said, “It looks like we were putting together a runaway report when the incident occurred.”
Details about what prompted the girl to jump from the car weren’t released. “There is no evidence she was suicidal,” Geller said.
She added that the Uber driver was cooperative and that the state police consulted with prosecutors, who decided no charges should be filed.
Police are still trying to contact the girl’s next of kin, Geller said. She added that the girl’s remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for an autopsy and that her death was ruled “as accidental in nature.”