By STAR-EXPONENT STAFF
State police are seeking a Fredericksburg motorist hurt early Friday in a two-vehicle crash that killed the other driver north of the town of Culpeper.
The Fredericksburg man was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer north at 12:20 a.m. Friday on State Route 522 when he crashed just north of Gibson Mill Road, Sgt. Brent Coffey, spokesman for the agency’s Culpeper Division, said in a statement Friday afternoon.
The driver, Earl J. Nicholson Jr., lost control, and the Ford crossed Sperryville Pike’s center line into the southbound travel lane and collided head-on with a southbound 2007 Saturn Ion that was in a turning lane.
Nicholson, 38, was seriously injured. An ambulance transported him from the crash site.
But when the ambulance arrived at the hospital, Nicholson walked away and was not admitted.
The Saturn’s driver, Pamela J. Mozingo, 54, of Culpeper, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Two passengers in the Saturn, both adult men, were flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Neither man was wearing a seat belt.
Trooper J. Allen is investigating the accident.
Anyone with information on Nicholson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at #77 or 540/829-7766.
The State Police Culpeper Division’s Crash Reconstruction Team is helping with the crash investigation.
Culpeper Fire and Emergency Services and the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
