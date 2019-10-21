The Virginia Supreme Court has approved the creation of the first-ever drug treatment court in Culpeper County.
The Drug Treatment Court Advisory Committee granted the approval on Oct. 17, according to a news release on Monday from Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Walther.
Culpeper County Criminal Justice Services Director Andrew Lawson joined the county’s top prosecutor in appearing before the state committee last week in Richmond for a review of the request seeking permission to establish the drug court. Fluvanna County received similar approval, according to Walther.
“The Advisory Committee indicated that they were happy to approve the requests as they recognized there was an urgent need in Culpeper and Fluvanna,” according to the release.
The committee commented that strong involvement by a county’s prosecutor in advocating for a drug court has proven to be a key component to its success, Walther said. The committee urged Culpeper County “to create a program tailored to our community’s particular needs” while always following best drug court best practices.
“We left the meeting with many leads in funding sources and treatment providers,” Walther said. “We also left with a reaffirmation that this choice to try an alternative to traditional court adjudication of drug offenders could provide the win-win we all want – higher recovery rates and reduced criminal behavior.”
Various steps remain before a drug court actually opens in Culpeper County, a process estimated to take at least two years.
In August, Walther approached the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, seeking approval to pursue creation of a drug court. The Board unanimously voted in support of the program even as the county, like localities nationwide, remains in the grips of a drug epidemic.
According to Walther, from 2016 to June of this year, the local police department and sheriff’s office reported 286 overdoses, including 39 resulting in death. Of the overdoses, 199 were from heroin use.
