A student at Caroline County High School was arrested Monday when he showed up at school with a stolen handgun, police said.
Syncere Brown, 18, of Ruther Glen is charged with felony theft of a firearm, possessing a firearm on school grounds and domestic assault. He was placed in the Pamunkey Regional Jail.
According to Sheriff Tony Lippa, there was a domestic disturbance at Brown's home over the weekend. The gun was taken during the incident and Brown was gone by the time deputies arrived.
The student didn't return home over the weekend, and high school administrators and the school's resource officer, Master Deputy B.N. Doucet, were told to be on the lookout for the student. Brown showed up at the school and was immediately taken to an administrator's office, where Lippa said he was in possession of the stolen gun.
Lippa said there is no indication there was ever a threat to any students or staff. He said no further information will be released because the investigation is ongoing.
