A man who is serving a 52-year prison sentence for robbing multiple Subway restaurants in Maryland was ordered Thursday to serve 14 years for robbing the same one in King George County twice.
Otis Scorpio Williams, 35, of Lexington Park, Md., pleaded guilty to robbery in King George Circuit Court. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutor Charlie Clark dropped a second robbery charge and two firearms offenses.
According to the evidence, Williams entered the Subway on Dahlgren Road in King George on Jan. 6, 2018, dressed in all black, a mask and gloves. He displayed a gun, demanded money from the manager and left the store with about $362.
He returned to the restaurant Feb. 10 of that same year and committed a similar robbery.
Meanwhile, Clark said, King George authorities learned that a man fitting the description given in the Dahlgren robberies had committed robberies at Subways in multiple jurisdictions in Maryland, including nearby Charles County.
A little more than a week after the second King George robbery, Williams was arrested following a robbery at a Subway in Waldorf, Md. Officers familiar with the prior robberies stopped Williams' vehicle in Charles County and found money and clothing described by the clerk.
Sheriff's Lt. Monty Clift, who has since retired, went to Maryland and interviewed Williams after his arrest. Williams gave a full confession to the Dahlgren heists, Clark said, and told Clift he was "chasing the drugs." Williams is a heroin addict, police said.
At the time of his Subway robbery spree, Williams was on parole after serving time for three armed robbery convictions in 2007, court records show.
