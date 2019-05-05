A fire at the Sheetz store on Carl D. Silver Parkway and Fall Hill Avenue has caused the store to close until further notice.
Mike Jones, deputy chief of the Fredericksburg Fire Department, said the fire was reported a little after 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
The fire was inside the front of the building. Crews from Fredericksburg City as well as Stafford and Spotsylvania responded, and the fire was extinguished a little after 7:30 a.m.
There were no injuries and no one was transported to the hospital, Jones said.
The Fire Marshal was still on the scene as of 10 a.m. Sunday. Jones said he expected information about the cause of the fire to be available "tomorrow or Tuesday."
The Department of Agriculture has been notified of the fire, Jones said.
He said the damage "could be quite extensive" because of smoke and perishable items from the store needing to be thrown away.