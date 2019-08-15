The Fredericksburg Police Department has arrested the suspect who allegedly asked two female restaurant patrons to accompany her to a restroom of a Fredericksburg restaurant last weekend and then allegedly sexually assaulted each of them.
Nikesha Roy, 31, of Montross, has been charged with four charges of sexual battery, one charge of sexual object penetration, and one charge of attempted sexual object penetration.
Roy turned herself in at the Fredericksburg Police headquarters on Wednesday evening.
The two incidents occurred about midnight and then again at 1:30 a.m. Saturday during an event at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, located at 1638 Carl D. Silver Parkway.
Police report that the two victims—who are unfamiliar with each other—were each approached by a woman who engaged them in conversation. The suspect, who appeared intoxicated, then asked each victim to accompany her to the restroom, where the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted them, police said.
Roy was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.