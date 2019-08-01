A 21-year-old Spotsylvania man was arrested Wednesday and charged with the armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant in the county shortly after the holdup, authorities said.
Spotsylvania Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said the robber entered the Burger King in the 10400 block of Hilltop Way off Leavells Road about 9:30 p.m. wearing a mask. He displayed a gun and demanded money before leaving the business with an undisclosed amount of cash, Skebo said.
Deputies responded to the scene within two minutes and surrounded the area. Deputy Kyle McGinnis and his police dog Thor followed a track and found the suspect in the nearby Cambridge subdivision, Skebo said.
Deputies recovered a loaded firearm and all the money taken in the robbery, Skebo said. The suspect, who authorities said damaged a metal railing during his arrest, was still wearing the same clothes that the robbery victims had described.
Dakota Joseph Flippo was charged with armed robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, brandishing a firearm and destruction of property. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
He was arraigned Thursday in Spotsylvania General District Court, where a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 8.