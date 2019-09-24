Fredericksburg City detectives are seeking a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Monday evening at the Central Park Townhomes, in the 800 block of Denton Circle in Fredericksburg.
Police responded to a shots fired call at 10:55 p.m., and found a man in the street, shot multiple times, police said.
The victim—identified as Deontay Brown, 34, of Spotsylvania County—was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect in the shooting remains at large, police said.
While city detectives continue their search for the shooter, they ask anyone with information regarding the incident call to call 540/373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.
