A Gordonsville man is facing criminal charges following the death of an Orange County man from injuries received when he was struck on the head with a piece of wood, authorities said.
Leonard Lee Toombs, 42, died Thursday at the University of Virginia hospital, according to a release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Rodney Wayne Landes, 33, is currently charged with malicious wounding, but the release said additional charges are pending.
According to the release, deputies responded to the 17000 block of James Madison Highway about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported assault. A verbal altercation involving several people escalated to Toombs being critically injured by the blow to the head.
The release states that deputies performed lifesaving measures at the scene until emergency workers arrived and transported Toombs to the hospital. Landes was arrested at the scene.
Landes is being held without bond in the Central Virginia Regional Jail. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being provided at this time, the release said.
