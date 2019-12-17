A man facing a charge that carries the possibility of the death penalty had already been arrested on multiple charges this year before being accused of killing 34-year-old Jamil Pili Washington on Saturday night in Fredericksburg, court records show.
Darian Lamar Wilhoit Jones, 19, is charged with capital murder and other offenses in Fredericksburg. Wilhoit Jones, who has addresses listed in Stafford County, Dumfries and Woodbridge in court records, is scheduled to be arraigned in Fredericksburg General District Court on Thursday morning.
Washington was killed Saturday night after three masked men entered his apartment in the 1200 block of Kenmore Avenue, police said. Washington’s brother, Derrick Washington, was also shot during the invasion. He was treated at a hospital and released Sunday morning.
City police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said Tuesday that investigators were continuing their efforts to track down Wilhoit Jones’ suspected accomplices, who have not yet been named.
Among Wilhoit Jones’ charges in the city is attempted robbery, but police have declined to say what Washington’s assailants were trying to take.
Washington’s mother posted on social media that her son was shot in the head in front of his children. She wrote that Wilhoit Jones is the son of a man who was a close companion of Washington.
It was the second time this year that Wilhoit Jones has been accused of shooting someone, court records show. He and a young woman were charged with aggravated malicious wounding and other charges in July following the shooting of a 19-year-old man at an apartment complex in Woodbridge.
However, court records show those charges were dropped Oct. 1, the date of a scheduled preliminary hearing in Prince William General District Court. Tara–Beth Coleman, who is representing Wilhoit Jones in Prince William, said the prosecution had to drop charges related to the shooting because the alleged victim and a key witness were uncooperative.
Wilhoit Jones still has multiple theft-related charges pending in Prince William stemming from incidents in June and July.
He was also arrested earlier this month in Chesterfield County on a misdemeanor drug charge and a charge for carrying a concealed weapon, court records show.
Wilhoit Jones is the first person facing a capital murder charge in Fredericksburg in at least 11 years.
