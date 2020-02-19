A man accused of being part of a shooting incident in Fredericksburg on Monday evening returned to the scene of the crime after being released from jail on bond Tuesday and picked up five new charges, police said.
Letonto Bernard Fox, 20, of Bowling Green was charged with two misdemeanors—brandishing a firearm and discharging a firearm in public— following an incident in which gunfire was exchanged in the 300 block of South Street in the Mayfield subdivision.
According to police, witnesses alleged that Fox drove up in a vehicle and got into a verbal altercation with another man. The dispute escalated and shots were fired. No one was injured and no property was damaged, police said.
Fox was arrested in Caroline County shortly after the shooting and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He was released on bond Tuesday.
City police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said Fox is accused of returning to Mayfield and threatening the same man involved in the shooting incident Monday. He also is accused of sending a threatening text message.
Fox was arrested for the second time this week early Wednesday in Chesterfield County. He was charged additionally in Fredericksburg with assault, threats by phone and three felony counts of attempted malicious wounding. The latter three charges apparently stem from Monday's incident, Kirkpatrick said.
Fox is now being held in the Chesterfield Regional Jail.
