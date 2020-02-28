A man suspected of shooting a woman Wednesday night in Henrico County committed suicide after being stopped by deputies in Stafford County Thursday evening, authorities said.
Patrick Lamar Jones, 42, of Richmond was in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn at 2925 Jefferson Davis Highway about 6:17 p.m. when he was spotted by Stafford deputies.
After deputies stopped the vehicle near the entrance to the motel, Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said, Jones pulled out a gun and shot himself in the head. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Jones had been charged with attempted murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony as the result of an incident Wednesday night in which a woman was shot during a domestic dispute in the 2800 block of Hilliard Road in Henrico. Police said that woman suffered a significant injury and is in stable condition at a Richmond area hospital.
Henrico police immediately listed Jones as the suspect in the shooting and broadcast a lookout for him and his vehicle. It was unclear why Jones ended up in Stafford.
