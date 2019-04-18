A man suspected of robbing two 7–Eleven stores in King George County last month was arrested Wednesday in southern Maryland, authorities said.
Emanuel Ramone Mansfield, 35, of Suitland, Md., a former King George resident, is charged in King George with two counts of robbery and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is also facing multiple robbery charges in Maryland, Charles County, Md., Sheriff's spokeswoman Diane Richardson said.
Both King George robberies took place on March 25 along the U.S. 301 corridor. Authorities said the 7–Eleven at 5291 James Madison Parkway in the Dahlgren area was robbed about 12:38 a.m. About 10 minutes later, authorities said, the same suspect robbed the store at 10520 James Madison Parkway at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Ridge Road. The stores are about six and a half miles apart.
King George Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Kecia Wharton said that in both cases, the robber walked in, displayed a handgun and demanded money. He left with undisclosed amounts.
King George detectives identified Mansfield as the suspect that same day, but he eluded arrest until Wednesday.
Richardson said Charles County detectives found Mansfield sleeping in his vehicle on Old Fort Road in Charles County Wednesday morning. He was already a suspect in Charles County in an April 9 robbery at a Subway on Bryan's Road in which a robber implied that he had a gun and demanded money.
Richardson said Maryland detectives determined that the robber was the same one involved in the King George holdups and obtained warrants charging Mansfield with armed robbery, first-degree assault, theft and other charges.
Mansfield has also been linked to several robberies in Prince George's County, Md. He is being held in the Charles County Detention Center in La Plata, Md.