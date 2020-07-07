A man charged in connection with a double slaying in Spotsylvania County late Saturday was denied bond Tuesday after a prosecutor scoffed at his claims of self-defense and a mysterious unknown attacker.
Danny Lee Huffman, 48, is charged with two counts of unlawful wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is accused of killing Spotsylvania brothers Fred Swick, 39, and Joe Swick, 38.
Prosecutor Ryan Mehaffey acknowledged that unlawful wounding, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum of five years in prison, is an unusual charge in a double slaying case. But he said the charges will be upgraded once authorities decide what the proper charge for Huffman should be.
According to court records and evidence presented in Spotsylvania General District Court Tuesday, the incident took place in the area of Fox Trot Court and Granite Springs Road.
Huffman reportedly told investigators that he was at the mailboxes about a quarter-mile from his home about 10:45 p.m. with his teenage son when he was confronted by three men in a Chevrolet Camaro.
Huffman said the men threatened his life and stabbed him in the arm. Huffman did have a non-life-threatening injury that was consistent with his allegation, authorities said.
It was not clear Tuesday what the dispute was about, though investigators earlier said it may have had something to do with a road-rage incident.
Defense attorney Brian Geno argued that Huffman deserves a bond and claimed he was “cooperative and compliant” with deputies after reporting the shooting.
Mehaffey disagreed, saying Huffman’s story about what happened was “fantastic.” According to the story, the unidentified third man stabbed Huffman and was passing a gun to one of the victims when they were shot.
Authorities said Huffman told investigators the third man ran off into the woods before deputies arrived. No weapon was found in the Camaro where the Swick brothers were found dead.
Mahaffey said one brother was shot at very close range while the other had multiple gunshot wounds. There is no evidence that either brother ever left the car during the altercation. The gun believed to have killed them was found in a pond on Huffman’s property.
Investigators have obtained a search warrant for Huffman’s 2003 Toyota, court records show. Pictures of the car were taken.
Huffman is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21.
