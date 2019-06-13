An Axton man has been arrested in connection with a 2017 home-invasion robbery in Stafford County in which a woman was tied up and threatened at gunpoint, police said.
Mitchell O'Shea Wilson, 46, is charged with numerous offenses in Stafford, including robbery, abduction, breaking and entering, grand larceny and larceny with the intent to sell.
According to Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo, Wilson was arrested Tuesday by the Henry County Sheriff's Office following a 14-mile pursuit. He is being held in the Henry County Jail under no bond.
Shortly before noon on May 23, 2017, deputies went to a home in the 3000 block of Warrenton Road in Stafford after receiving a call from a man who reported that his wife had been tied up and held at gunpoint by an unknown man.
The woman told deputies that she was walking to her vehicle about 11 that morning when she was grabbed from behind. The suspect then pointed a gun at her head and forced her back into the home, Vicinanzo said.
After demanding that she take him to the safe in the home, he tied her up and stole several guns from the safe before disappearing from the woman's view.
The woman eventually managed to free herself and called her husband, who notified police.
Vicinanzo said Stafford detectives got information last month identifying Wilson as the suspect. He was arrested following the chase in Henry County, where he is charged with felony eluding, being a habitual offender and two counts of possessing a firearm as a violent convicted felon.
It was not clear Thursday when Wilson will be brought to Stafford to face his charges here.