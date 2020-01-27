One of the three teenagers charged in a slaying last year outside a Stafford County convenience store pleaded guilty to a single felony charge Monday.
Christopher Walters Jr., 16, was convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of being an accessory after the fact of homicide. His sentencing is set for March 24; his conviction carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
Walters' conviction stems from the July 3 slaying of 20-year-old Troy Barnett, who was shot in the head and killed outside the 5 Twelve store on Garrisonville Road.
Laura Guadalulpe Gomez-De La Cruz, who was with Barnett and was 18 at the time, was also shot in the head and seriously injured.
Caine C. Davis and Rustam Fardin, both 17, are co-defendants in the case and are both facing far more serious charges than Walters, including first-degree murder.
Both have lengthy jury trials scheduled over the next two months and Walters is expected to again testify against them. He has already testified in closed hearings in juvenile court that took place before the suspects were certified as adults.
In open court hearings, a prosecutor referred to a drug dispute involving Barnett and the suspects, and said there is evidence that Fardin and Davis robbed Barnett prior to the slaying.
According to prosecutors, on the night Barnett was killed, a plan was hatched for a girl to arrange a drug purchase in the area where the shootings took place. The girl never showed up, but prosecutors allege the suspects were lying in wait.
Walters, who is represented by attorney Terence Patton, has told authorities that he was aware of the plan, but did not believe the others were serious.
Prosecutor Ryan Frank said Monday that the charge Walters was convicted of stemmed from him trying to call Davis after the slaying to whisk him away from the crime scene.
