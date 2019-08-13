The Fredericksburg Police Department is seeking a female suspect who asked two female restaurant patrons to accompany her to the restroom last weekend and then allegedly sexually assaulted each of them.
The two incidents occurred about midnight and then again at 1:30 a.m. Saturday during an event at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, located at 1638 Carl D. Silver Parkway.
Police report that the two victims—who are unfamiliar with each other—were each approached by a woman who engaged them in conversation. The suspect, who appeared intoxicated, then asked each victim to accompany her to the restroom, where the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted them, police said.
The suspect was described as a black woman in her mid-thirties or forties, approximately 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 7 inches in height, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white T-shirt and skinny jeans. The suspect was accompanied by an unknown man who does not appear to be involved in either incident.
Fredericksburg police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 540/373-3122, or make an anonymous tip by texting 847-411, then entering “FPDtip,” followed by the tip.