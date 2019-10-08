A Washington D.C. man has been charged in connection with a series of burglaries that took place during a night in late August in Stafford County, police said.

Eugene Blocker, 39, is charged in Stafford with offenses that include breaking and entering and destruction of property. Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said he is being held in Washington on unrelated charges.

Vicinanzo said a deputy responded to Fortune House on Deacon Road about 11 a.m. Aug. 30 and found signs of forced entries.

Police received similar reports from other businesses in the southern part of the county, including China Delight and Chatham Laundry and Car Wash on Chatham Heights Road and Top Chef at 43 Town and Country Drive. Glass was shattered during the break-ins and money was taken.

Burglaries of at least two businesses in the northern part of the county are also being attributed to Blocker, including Hong Kong on Garrisonville Road and Lin's Gourmet Chinese on Walpole Street.

Vicinanzo said detectives investigated the burglaries for about a month before identifying Blocker as the suspect.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

