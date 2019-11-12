A man suspected in at least 10 residential burglaries in Stafford County was arrested Saturday after one of his victims apprehended and held him until deputies arrived, authorities said.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said members of the Special Problems Unit went to a home in the 120 block of Doc Stone Road in North Stafford about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in response to a call about a burglary in progress.
When they arrived, a woman directed them to the front yard, where her husband had the suspect in custody.
Vicinanzo said the residents told the deputies that they were watching a movie when they heard sounds toward the rear of their residence. The man went outside and found some tools missing that had been near the garage.
The 31-year-old man then noticed the suspect and told him to stop. After the suspect tried to flee, the man grabbed him and a scuffle ensued. He then held the suspect on the ground until deputies arrived.
Air fresheners that had been in the victims’ car were found in the suspect’s pockets, Vicinanzo said.
The subsequent investigation linked the suspect to nine other recent burglaries in the area of the Staffordboro commuter lot.
Danis Antonio Calix–Garcia, 28, of Stafford was charged with numerous offenses, including breaking and entering, attempted grand larceny, tampering with a vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and vandalism.
He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 17 in Stafford General District Court.
