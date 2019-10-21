A Spotsylvania man was arrested Sunday after he was found inside a county home that had been broken into, authorities said.

Following his arrest, Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said, the suspect told deputies he had gone into the home in the 10300 block of Rolling Ridge Drive because he was cold.

Brandon Robert Comfort, 29, was charged with burglary and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to Scott, the homeowners called the Sheriff's Office about 6 a.m. and reported that someone was actively trying to get inside their home. While deputies were on the way, the residents reported that the intruder was in the home.

Deputies C. Brooks and R. Gaddis found a broken window and a man later identified as Comfort standing inside near the window. He was taken into custody without incident.

Court records show that Comfort had just been released from the regional jail on Sept. 23 after serving time for probation violations stemming from a prior drug-related conviction.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

