A Madison County man has been charged in connection with two incidents in May in which women were followed into a bathroom and dressing room at Fredericksburg businesses and filmed without their consent.
Eric Vincent Smith Jr., 31, of Rochelle, is charged with two counts of filming a non-consenting nude person. Each charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.
Smith was arrested last week as the result of an investigation headed by Fredericksburg Detective M.N. Schafer. He was released on his own recognizance.
According to court records and police reports, the investigation began on May 14 when an employee at Hobby Lobby in Central Park reported that she was in a stall when a man held his phone over the top of the stall.
Store surveillance cameras showed a man hanging around the bathroom and following the woman inside. The man left the store immediately after coming out of the bathroom.
While investigating that incident, Schafer learned that a similar incident had taken place on May 2 at another store in Central Park, Old Navy. A woman was in the dressing room when she caught a man photographing or videotaping her with his phone.
The man was recorded on the store surveillance camera and police determined that it was the same man involved in the Hobby Lobby incident.
In an affidavit for a search warrant, Schafer wrote that the same man had visited Old Navy at least three times since her investigation began. On the last visit, his license plate was recorded and later traced to Smith.
Schafer said Smith is the same man seen in all five sightings. His home in Rochelle was raided Tuesday with the assistance of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. An iPhone was among the items recovered.
Shafer wrote that several videos of nude women changing in dressing rooms are on the phone, But she was unable to play the videos because of their location on the suspect’s iCloud.
The search warrant compels Apple to assist police in downloading the videos.