Three men charged in a series of thefts from vehicles in a Caroline County subdivision in February are all in custody, police said.
Patrick Montel Small, 38, of Spotsylvania was arrested Friday by Spotsylvania deputies and served numerous warrants from Caroline, Sheriff Tony Lippa said. Small is charged with six counts of misdemeanor larceny, eight counts of entering a vehicle with the intent to commit larceny, four counts of credit card fraud, identity theft, two counts of felony larceny and conspiracy.
Small was placed in the Pamunkey Regional Jail under no bond.
Two suspected codefendants of Small, 23-year-old Khalil M. Lane of Fredericksburg and Jerome Abel, 30, of Woodbridge were arrested over the past couple of weeks. Abel was arrested by the Prince William Police Department last month and is charged with the same offenses as Small.
Lane was arrested last week by the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office and is charged in Caroline with identity theft and two counts of credit card fraud.
Lippa said that on Feb. 9, at least 10 unlocked vehicles were entered in Bridlewood subdivision and various items were stolen, including credit cards. Caroline authorities quickly identified the three suspects and had been looking for them ever since.
Small was already a fugitive from justice at the time of the thefts, court records show. He had been wanted in Stafford County since March of last year for failing to show up for a hearing on theft-related charges there.