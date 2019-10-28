The King George Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in the area of Dahlgren Road, east of U.S. 301 and near Naval Support Facility Dahlgren.
A passersby reported seeing something in the area, near Hill Drive, early Saturday morning and contacted the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators closed that portion of Dahlgren Road for several hours, said spokeswoman Kecia Wharton.
The Virginia Department of Transportation started posting alerts at 7:55 a.m., telling drivers to find an alternative route into Dahlgren because of the incident. The affected area is east of the intersection of Route 206 and 301, past the King George fire station and before the Navy base and Potomac Elementary School.
The road reopened before noon.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who was traveling on Dahlgren Road in the area of Williams Creek Bridge Friday between 8 and 10 p.m. and observed anything suspicious, or anyone who has information about the incident to call 540/775-2049.
Wharton said she didn’t want to speculate what might have happened because the investigation is in the earliest stages.
“We don’t want to jeopardize anything or jump to any conclusions,” she said.
