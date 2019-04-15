The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office last week deployed its armored vehicle as part of a multi-agency SWAT operation for executing a search warrant at a local business following a months-long probe into reported drug dealing on site.
On April 11, detectives with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team responded to True Sound & Security on Montanus Drive on the warrant alleging on-premises sale of heroin and crack cocaine, according to a news release Saturday from the CCSO.
Officials with the DEA, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Culpeper Town Police were also involved in the operation.
It started with an apparent smoke grenade being discharged outside the car stereo business, sending workers running into a garage, their hands up and dropping to the ground as a heavily-armed SWAT team moved in, according to a video posted on the CCSO Facebook page.
Suspected crack cocaine, heroin and pills were seized along with cash and three vehicles. The investigation continues and further charges are pending laboratory examination of the evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.
Antonio Sedro Tansimore, 46, of Culpeper, was arrested on four counts of distribution of a controlled substance and four counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He is being held without bond in the Culpeper County Jail.
Neil Wayne Hounshell, 46, of Culpeper, was arrested on two counts of distribution of a controlled substance. He is being held without bond in the Culpeper County Jail.
Frank Ford Washington, 64, of Washington, D.C., was arrested on a warrant of extradition based on a U.S. Marshal's Warrant for a probation violation on an underlying charge of armed robbery. He is being held without bond in the Culpeper County Jail.
Therdous Dinkins, 57, of Culpeper, was arrested on two felony probation violations for failure to appear originating from Culpeper Town Police. He was released on an unsecured bond.
All other individuals who were detained at the business at the time of the warrant service were later released without any charges placed, according to the sheriff’s office.
"I commend our ACE Team on another great investigation and would like to give my sincere thanks to Fauquier Sheriff Bob Mosier and his SWAT Team for their assistance this evening,” said Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins in a statement. “The DEA has also been a great partner with our detectives and we look forward to more continued joint investigations.
“As always, our brothers on the Culpeper Police Street Crimes unit continue to work closely with our ACE Detectives and we sincerely thank them all for their support. Once again, a huge thanks to all the agencies assisting in this bust. Your help made it a much safer operation for our officers as well as the suspects and citizens,” he said.