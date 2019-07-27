Two males, including a juvenile, were arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in southern Stafford County.
The shooting erupted about 3:50 p.m. in the area of the Days Inn at 14 Simpson Road along the U.S. 17 corridor, Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said. The teenage victim was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds that were not believed to have been life-threatening, she said.
Police dogs and a drone team were brought to the area to assist in the search for the masked suspects, and both were in custody by early Saturday evening, Vicinanzo said.
The Sheriff’s Office would not release the name of the adult suspect Saturday, but Vicinanzo said it expected to do so sometime Sunday. Authorities generally do not release the names of juvenile suspects unless they are charged as adults.
It was not clear Saturday what the motive was for the shooting or if it involved local residents.
The Fredericksburg Police Department, Virginia State Police and Stafford Fire and Rescue workers assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene. Investigators were still collecting evidence well into the evening.