A Henrico County teen is facing charges after a failed attempt to rob a Spotsylvania County business over the weekend.
Spotsylvania deputies received a report at 1:15 a.m. Saturday regarding a burglary in progress at Liberty Pawn & Gold in the 600 block of Stoney Creek Drive.
Deputies arrived and spotted a male suspect running from the rear of the business.
First Sgt. Ed Boyd initiated a foot pursuit and cornered the suspect near the Sweet N Sassy Barbeque Company in the 10000 block of Courthouse Road. Boyd was soon joined by Deputy Kory Kelley and his K-9, Dux.
Both officers took the suspect into custody without incident.
Nathaniel Andrew Johnson, 19, was arrested and charged with burglary with the intent to commit larceny.
Johnson was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
—James Scott Baron