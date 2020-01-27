A teenage boy has been charged with first-degree murder in a shooting last week in King George that claimed the life of a county man.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Kecia Wharton said the juvenile was arrested Monday morning and placed in the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center. He is also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The boy is accused of killing 31-year-old Christopher Antonio Johnson Thursday outside a residence on State Road in King George. Johnson, who was one of three people shot during the incident, was found dead with gunshot wounds by deputies responding to reports of the shooting.
The Sheriff's Office declined to release any other details about the shooting, including what led up to the incident or the boy's exact age, other than to acknowledge he is under 18.
Johnson was one of two men found at the scene with gunshot wounds. A man who was shot in the abdomen was transported to a hospital by ambulance.
Detectives and forensic specialists were at the scene investigating when they learned that a juvenile who had also been at the State Road scene off U.S. 301 had shown up at a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. Wharton would not say whether the wounded juvenile was the same person charged Monday.
The juvenile suspect is expected to make his initial court appearance this week in King George Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. Commonwealth's Attorney Keri Gusmann said all hearings will be closed unless the teen is sent to circuit court to be tried as an adult.
The Sheriff's Office is still requesting that anyone with information about the shooting call Detective Drew Massey at 540/775-2049.
