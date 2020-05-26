A teenager who seriously injured a 9-year-old Fredericksburg girl last year by shooting her with a high-velocity pellet rifle was convicted of three felony charges Tuesday.
Terrell Christopher Carter, 18, of Fredericksburg was convicted of malicious wounding, shooting from an occupied dwelling and felony destruction of property. Carter entered Alford pleas to the charges Tuesday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.
In such a plea, the defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but acknowledges that the state has sufficient evidence for a conviction.
As part of a plea agreement, an attempted murder charge against Carter was dropped.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Elizabeth Humphries, the 9-year-old girl was on the playground at the Wellington Woods Apartment complex in the city about 5:40 p.m. when she headed toward her home after falling off a table.
Meanwhile, Carter and two other young men had been shooting pellet guns inside an apartment. As the girl walked into his vision, Carter fired a shot from a window that hit the child in the torso.
The shot caused a serious injury to the girl’s spleen that required surgery at the VCU Medical Center in Richmond. She spent Christmas and several more days in the hospital, but has since recovered.
Carter told police that he was shooting at something other than the girl, but Humphries said the police investigation showed that Carter had aimed the gun at different children on a different day.
The destruction of property conviction involves earlier damage in the laundry room and other areas of the complex and was unrelated to the injured child.
Carter will be formally sentenced on July 30 by Judge Gordon Willis. By that time, he will have been considered for the Youthful Offender Program, an alternative to regular prison time for young offenders.
James Phillip Robinson, 24, was convicted earlier this month of shooting in an occupied dwelling, felony destruction of property and accessory after the fact of malicious wounding. The shot that struck the girl was fired from Robinson’s home.
Apollo M. Jenkins, 20, is charged with the same offenses that Robinson pleaded guilty to and has a trial set for July 2.
Attorney Matthew Muggeridge is representing Carter.
