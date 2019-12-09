James M. Wallin was not originally part of the dispute that resulted in his death on Aug. 12 in Spotsylvania County.
According to prosecutor Jeff Adams, the 18-year-old Wallin and others were on a stoop that night on Matti Hill Court when two men showed up to settle a drug-related controversy with one of Wallin’s neighbors.
One of the men pointed a gun in Wallin’s direction, Adams said, and the teen raised his own weapon. In the ensuing shootout, Wallin was killed and his alleged assailant, 32-year-old Augustus Rhodes, was shot 11 times.
The evidence came out Monday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court during a bond hearing for Rhodes. Judge William Glover ultimately denied Rhodes’ request to overturn a lower court decision denying bond.
Rhodes, who is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since August.
His attorney, Timothy Olmstead, argued that Rhodes deserved a bond in part because of his stellar record in the Army, his strong ties to the community and his lack of any criminal record. Olmstead also claimed that, prior to Monday, the defense had received very little information regarding the allegations against Rhodes.
Adams told Judge Glover that Rhodes was the “muscle” of a two-man operation sent to the townhouse complex near the Spotsylvania branch of Germanna Community College to “account for” a drug-related situation.
Adams said the townhouse next to Wallin’s had been raided and that a good amount of drugs were recovered by police.
On Aug. 12, Adams said, two men parked a silver Cadillac down the street from Wallin’s home and approached on foot. Wallin was with his sister, mother and another man.
After loudly inquiring about “who lives here?” Adams said the gunman pointed his weapon toward the teenager’s head. Wallin, who the prosecutor said openly carried his own gun, responded with gunfire.
Wallin was killed by a shot to the back, Adams said. His assailant and another man returned to their vehicle and sped off.
Rhodes was found a short time later at the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center emergency room, where he was treated for his wounds. Adams said he told investigators that he didn’t remember anything about the shooting and claimed to know no one in the area where it occurred.
The judge told Rhodes that while he is presumed to be innocent and there may be another side to the story, he could not grant bond based on the evidence presented Monday.
A second man, 39-year-old William G. McDowney, is charged with a number of firearms-related charges in connection with the Wallin shooting.
Preliminary hearings for both Rhodes and McDowney are scheduled for Jan. 15 in Spotsylvania General District Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.