A Spotsylvania County man was arrested Sunday after a number of teenagers attending an apparent party at his residence were determined to be heavily intoxicated, police said.
Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said deputies went to the 8100 block of South Woods Drive early Sunday after receiving calls from several parents. The parents reported that they had picked up their children from a residence there and found them to be extremely intoxicated.
Deputy K. Camp Jr. arrived and found an intoxicated 16-year-old boy walking from the home. Several juveniles inside the home were in similar conditions, Scott said.
Another teenager had walked all the way to the Sheetz in the Massaponax area to call her mother because she felt uncomfortable, Scott said. All of the teens involved were between the ages of 14 and 16.
Bret Richard Cotton, 40, was charged with obstruction of justice and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Scott said it is not clear why the juveniles were at Cotton’s home and said he was not cooperative with police. Scott said there were other adults in the home as well who may also face charges as the investigation progresses.
