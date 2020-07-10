A brief robbery spree back in 2018 has resulted in an additional 14 years in prison for a Maryland teenager.
Nathaniel T. Haggins, 19, of Hyattsville, Md. was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court Friday to a total of 35 years with all but 14 years suspended for his role in a May 8, 2018, robbery in the city in which a woman was either shot or hit in the face with a pellet gun.
Haggins was convicted of armed robbery and unlawful wounding in the city.
It was one of three robberies that Haggins and his codefendant, Rashad E. Williams of Washington, committed during an eight-day period in May 2018 when they were both 16 years old.
Combined with previous convictions in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, Haggins has now been ordered to serve a total of 23 years in prison for his Fredericksburg area transgressions. Williams received a total of 18 years in the three jurisdictions.
Neither has any more scheduled court appearances in this area.
The city robbery took place behind a gas station off Plank Road near the Greenbrier Shopping Center. A small amount of money and food was taken from the victim after she was assaulted.
The robbery took place the same day as one near Lafayette Boulevard in Spotsylvania. In that case, a woman was sitting in her car on Olde Greenwich Drive when one of the teens approached and asked to use her phone.
While one teen was pretending to use the phone, the other threatened the woman with a gun. He snatched property from the front seat of her car and ran off.
The woman's credit cards were later used at several stores.
On May 16 of that same year, the teens dressed up as women and robbed a 7-Eleven off U.S. 17 in Stafford.
Court records show that Haggins had a robbery conviction in Maryland prior to the Fredericksburg area incidents.
