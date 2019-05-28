Two teenage boys were arrested Monday following an early morning robbery at a 7–Eleven off U.S. 17 in southern Stafford County, police said.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said the robbers entered the store on Solomon Drive about 5:40 a.m. One of the boys pointed a gun at the clerk while the other directed the clerk to take money from the register and put it in a book bag. The robbers then ran out of the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
Deputies responded to an emergency call and began looking at store surveillance video, Vicinanzo said. A deputy who used to work in the school system recognized one of the boys on the video.
In addition, a police dog that was brought to the scene tracked a scent directly to the nearby home of one of the boys on U.S. 17. Both suspects, ages 15 and 16, were in the home and were taken into custody within an hour or so of the robbery.
Vicinanzo said investigators obtained a search warrant and recovered the stolen cash, the clothing the suspects had been wearing and the weapon, which turned out to be a BB gun.
The boys were placed in the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center. They were not named because they are juveniles.