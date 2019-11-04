Two Stafford teenagers were indicted on multiple charges Monday—including two counts each of first-degree murder—in a July 3 slaying outside a county convenience store in which 20-year-old Troy Barnett was shot to death.
Caine Calif Davis and Rustam Fardin, both 17, are being tried as adults in connection with Barnett’s slaying and the near-fatal shooting of 18-year-old Laura Guadalulpe Gomez–De La Cruz.
Gomez–De La Cruz and Barnett were walking outside the 5 Twelve at 1075 Garrisonville Road late that night when they were gunned down. Barnett was killed and Gomez–De La Cruz was shot in the head and is still recovering from her injuries.
Three teenagers, including Davis and Fardin, were arrested in August, but all of their court proceedings to date have been held in closed juvenile hearings. Few details regarding the motive for the shooting or what led to their arrests have emerged, though it is known that Davis is the suspected shooter and Barnett is believed to be the intended target.
The case involving the third suspect, a 15-year-old North Stafford High School student, is still in the juvenile court and his name has not been released. He testified for the prosecution in a recent preliminary hearing.
Davis and Fardin are charged under two different theories of first-degree murder, but can be convicted of only one. Their remaining court appearances will be in Stafford Circuit Court and open to the public.
They are also each charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, robbery, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit murder.
Both teens were still being held in a juvenile facility as of Monday.
Davis is being represented by attorney Jim Ilijevich, while attorney Peter Greenspun is representing Fardin.
