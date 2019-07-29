A Woodbridge teenager has been identified as one of the teens arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting outside a Stafford County motel.
Riley Louis Hawkins, 18, is charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy. A 17-year-old Stafford boy, who was not named because he is a juvenile, was charged with the same offenses.
Deputies went to the Days Inn at 14 Simpson Road in southern Stafford shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday in response to a reported shooting. A small group of people in front of the motel directed deputies to a motel room where the victim, a 17-year-old Stafford boy, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.
The victim and others were ordered out of the room and Deputy William Bolinsky administered first aid to the victim, who was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said.
Meanwhile, deputies, police dogs and a drone began searching for the suspects, who had fled into the woods. At 4:35 p.m., a deputy spotted the younger suspect running along England Run Lane. He was taken into custody and is being held at a juvenile detention facility.
Hawkins was found in that same area a few minutes later. He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Vicinanzo said what led to the shooting and the relationship between the suspects and the victim remain unclear. The investigation is ongoing.