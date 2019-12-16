An 11th-hour change in attorneys has resulted in the delay of the sentencing for a Stafford County woman convicted of burning her husband to death back in 2017.
Lisa Schulken Bartosch, 54, was convicted of first-degree murder in September in Stafford Circuit Court. Scott “Chip” Bartosch, 51, died on May 29, 2017, as the result of burns he suffered 28 days earlier at the couple’s home in Hampton Oaks subdivision.
Lisa Bartosch’s agreement called or her to be sentenced Monday to an active prison term of between 20 and 35 years, the time called for in the recommended state sentencing guidelines.
But instead, attorney John C. Kiyonaga of Alexandria showed up and announced he had been hired to take over Bartosch’s defense. He told Judge Michael Levy he needed more time to become familiar with the case and to bring in a psychiatrist and other experts.
Prosecutors Lori DiGiosia and Amy Casey opposed the request for a continuance. But Levy said he had little choice in light of the hiring of a new attorney, and set a new sentencing hearing for March 16.
The development set off an emotional response among the family members and friends in the courthouse. Several expressed dismay at having the case linger on even longer and said they had hoped to have it behind them by Christmas.
One man stormed out of the courthouse saying, “for shame, for shame.” He then yelled at someone to leave the courthouse, but calmed down after a deputy informed him that he did not have the authority to kick anyone out of the public building.
The emotion was running so high at one point that Kiyonaga requested a police escort to the parking lot.
Terence Patton, Bartosch’s court-appointed attorney for more than a year, said he was visiting Bartosch at the Rappahannock Regional Jail Friday when Kiyonaga showed up and announced he was taking over the case. Patton said he was prepared to argue for a 20-year sentence, the low end of the guidelines.
“I’ve never seen anything do down like this before,” Patton said regarding Kiyonaga’s takeover of the case.
Prosecutors said they expected Levy to continue the case, but had to have family members in court Monday anyway in case he didn’t.
It was not clear Monday who is paying Kiyonaga’s tab. He told Levy he was hired Thursday night by someone in California, but didn’t say who.
The evidence presented earlier showed that the Bartosches had been married since 1986 and raised four children. The grown children weren’t aware of any significant marital issues, and the couple attended a Washington Nationals game together the night before Scott Bartosch was set on fire.
The ensuing investigation showed Scott Bartosch was not aware that the family home had been foreclosed on in March 2017 and that his wife, who handled the family finances, had stopped consistently paying the mortgage some four years earlier.
Lisa Bartosch doused her sleeping husband with gasoline and set him on fire on the day they were supposed to appear in a Stafford court regarding their pending eviction.
