Fredericksburg police are seeking the public's help in identifying a group of people who used stolen debit and credit cards Saturday to pile up about $15,000 in fraudulent purchases.
City police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said the victim was at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at 1861 Carl D. Silver Parkway Saturday about 5:30 p.m. when she realized her cards were missing. She immediately called her bank and found out that thousands of dollars worth of purchases had recently been made with her cards.
The woman told police that she had her purse with her the entire time, but does recall being bumped by someone at the bar.
Kirkpatrick said two different couples used the stolen cards and their images were captured on store surveillance cameras. The fraudulent purchases were made at Best Buy, Target, Old Navy and Lowes, all stores in Central Park. A dark blue Infiniti QX60 was the car associated with the suspects.
Anything with information about the suspect or the theft is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to "847-411" and text "FDPtip" followed by the tip.
