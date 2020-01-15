A third man has been charged in connection with an incident last month in which a Fredericksburg girl was seriously injured in a shooting with a pellet rifle, court records show.
James Phillip Robinson, 24, of Fredericksburg is charged with being an accessory before the fact of malicious wounding.
The incident occurred Dec. 23 at the Wellington Woods Apartments complex in the city. A 9-year-old girl was shot in the torso with a .22-caliber “Superpoint” pellet fired from a Ruger Impact Max Elite .22-caliber pellet rifle, according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.
Detective Patrick Lamb wrote that the damage to the child was so severe that she was flown to MCV Hospital in Richmond for emergency surgery, where the projectile was removed.
The girl spent Christmas and several days afterward in the hospital, but has since been released. She is expected to make a full recovery.
Terrell Christopher Carter, 18, and Apollo Machail Jenkins, 19, were the first two arrested in connection with the case. Carter is charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding; Jenkins is charged with obstruction of justice and being an accessory after the fact.
All three suspects are being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
The affidavit states that Jenkins brought the weapon to Robinson’s home in Wellington Woods that afternoon. Jenkins fired the weapon inside the apartment, causing interior damage, Lamb wrote.
The affidavit alleges that Carter later fired the gun at the child from an open bedroom window. Jenkins is accused of taking the weapon and hiding it in his bedroom in another part of the apartment complex. Police recovered the gun and related ammunition the next day.
The search warrant allowed police to get DNA samples from Carter and Jenkins to be compared to DNA recovered from the weapon.
Preliminary hearings for all three men are scheduled for Feb. 19 in Fredericksburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
