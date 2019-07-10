Three people were arrested Wednesday after an early morning raid at a home outside Colonial Beach in which a methamphetamine operation was found, authorities said.
Angela D. Hines, 41, and Dustin T. Rector, 34, both of Colonial Beach, and Peter W. Jochum, 34, of Montross were all charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and conspiracy. All three are placed in the Northern Neck Regional Jail.
Westmoreland County Sheriff C.O. Balderson said deputies executed a search warrant Wednesday in the 2000 block of Monroe Bay Circle, just outside the Colonial Beach town limits.
Balderson said county detectives had been gathering information for about four months before arranging the raid. All three suspects were in the home, along with a meth lab they were allegedly operating.
Assisting Westmoreland detectives at the scene Wednesday were the county EMS and building and zoning departments, the Tri-County Drug Task Force, the Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department, the Henrico County fire department’s decontamination team and the Virginia Conservation Police.
The house was deemed uninhabitable after the raid, Balderson said.
Rector was already wanted for failing to report to jail to serve time for an unrelated offense, authorities said. Balderson said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.