A Fredericksburg man and his mother were among three people arrested recently as part of a methamphetamine operation, police said.
Stafford County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said the arrests earlier this month were the result of a lengthy investigation conduction by the county’s Special Investigations Unit.
Wesley Lee Beverly, 33, was carrying eight grams of methamphetamine and a firearm when he was arrested earlier this month. A subsequent search of a motel room on Warrenton Road in southern Stafford led to several more guns and a “significant” amount of illegal drugs, police said.
Beverly was charged with three counts of distributing methamphetamine, four counts of possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute and three counts of possessing a firearm while in possession of illegal drugs.
His mother, 49-year-old Crystal Noel Beverly of Spotsylvania County and an associate, Josephine Francis Gallagher, 28, of Stafford, were arrested later the same day. Crystal Beverly is charged with two counts of conspiracy and Gallagher is charged with two counts of possessing illegal drugs with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm while in possession of illegal drugs.
All three are being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Preliminary hearings for all three are scheduled for Aug. 21 in Stafford General District Court.