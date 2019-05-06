Two men and a juvenile were charged Friday with returning to the scene of an earlier assault in Stafford County and attacking the victim, authorities said.
The incidents took place in the 1000 block of Thomas Jefferson Place in southern Stafford, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said. Deputy Nicolas Stachurski responded to the first incident, which occurred shortly after 7 p.m.
The victim told authorities that the three males involved in the incident had left prior to the deputy’s arrival. A woman alleged to have been involved was still at the scene.
Vicinanzo said the woman denied there had been any disturbance, but claimed the victim had assaulted her son earlier in the day.
The victim told deputies the woman confronted him about the incident involving her son when she arrived home from work Friday. He said she spit in his face and threw a book at his head, causing a laceration.
He said the three men were present at the time and one of them threatened to shoot him, but did not remove the firearm from the holster.
The woman was taken into custody on a misdemeanor assault and battery charge and later released.
Less than an hour later, Vicinanzo said, the victim called 911 again. This time, the victim said the three men had returned to the home and kicked in his front door while he was watching a movie. He reported that he was repeatedly struck in the head with the firearm.
The suspects were gone again when Deputy William Bolinski responded to the second 911 call, but investigators were later able to track two of their phones to the area of a mall in Fairfax County. Police there found the suspects and took them into custody.
Dedric T. O’Neil and Tyler D. Deleon, both 21 of Stafford, are charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit assault, assault by mob and conspiracy to commit a felony. Deleon was also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Both were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
A 16-year-old boy was placed in a juvenile facility.