Three young men have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts in the Ladysmith area of Caroline County last week, police said.
Makel Al-Qadaffi, 18, and Johnathan Contreras, 21, both of Ruther Glen, are each charged with breaking and entering, conspiracy and four counts of grand larceny. Sherod Jenkins Jr., 18, of Richmond, is charged in Caroline with larceny of a vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor larceny; he is also charged in Richmond with eluding police.
Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa said a number of vehicles in Ladysmith area were broken into on April 27. One vehicle was stolen that same day.
The stolen vehicle was involved in a pursuit in Richmond the next day, Lippa said. Police said Jenkins was the driver, and the other two suspects were also in the vehicle.
Caroline investigators obtained a search warrant for the Ruther Glen home of one of the suspects. While police were at the home on Thursday, Henrico police received a report of a stolen vehicle in that jurisdiction. Lippa said the vehicle was at the home that police were already searching.
Lippa credited Virginia State Police and the Richmond and Henrico police departments for their cooperation in the investigation, which he said is ongoing. More charges are pending.
A preliminary hearing for the suspects is set for July 17 in Caroline General District Court.
