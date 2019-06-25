Three people, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that took place early Sunday in the Widewater area of Stafford County, authorities said.
According to Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo, Deputy Evan Houde went to Chopawamsic Parkway about 2:37 a.m. in response to the reported robbery. The caller told police that he was driving down the road when he was flagged down by a man who said he had just been robbed.
The victim told authorities that he had arranged a meeting with a woman named Jennifer Lopez who he'd met online. The woman got in to his vehicle at the intersection of Decatur and Widewater roads; the police report did not specify the purpose for the meeting.
The victim got out of the vehicle to check his tire pressure. According to the police report, he was then approached by two males, one carrying a knife and one pointing a gun at him. They told the victim to give them everything he had and began rummaging through his vehicle.
All three suspects left the immediate area after taking a cellphone and credit cards. They were tracked down later at a home on Norman Road and were taken into custody by members of the Sheriff's Office SWAT team.
Jennifer Lopez, 18, of Falls Church was charged with robbery and conspiracy. Kevin Munoz Rubio, 18, of Stafford was charged with robbery, abduction, conspiracy, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and driving on a suspended license. Both were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
The third suspect, who was not named because he is a juvenile, was placed in a juvenile detention center.