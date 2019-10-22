Three Stafford County teenagers have been charged in connection with a burglary last month at a store in King George County during which multiple items were stolen.
Sean Allen Hulbert, 18, Joshua Isaiah Godbolt, 19, and Rhiannon Kathleen Conger, 18, are all charged with multiple offenses, including burglary, grand larceny and destruction of property.
King George Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kecia Wharton said the break-in at the Ol’ Passapatanzy Store and Deli on Caledon Road (State Route 218) was discovered early Sept. 5. The store is near the King George/Stafford County line.
Surveillance camera footage confirmed that three suspects entered the store by breaking through the front door of the business. They left after stealing a considerable amount of merchandise.
A King George forensic technician gathered evidence at the scene. An investigation headed by Detective Sgt. Drew Massey resulted in identifying the three suspects, who were all arrested Monday.
Godbolt served time in jail after pleading guilty to larceny and other charges in a case in Stafford, court records show.
