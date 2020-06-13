A Woodford man has been charged with reckless driving as the result of a fatal crash Thursday in Fredericksburg in which a tow-truck driver was killed after getting out of his vehicle.
The incident occurred at 12:35 p.m. on the southbound Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fredericksburg leading from eastbound State Route 3 (Plank Road), said Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey. Louis J. Rich, 29, of Locust Grove was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.
Christopher R. Minor, 29, was also charged with driving without a license and failure to wear a seat belt. Reckless driving is a Class 1 misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.
According to Coffey, Minor's 2020 Chevrolet Impala was on the entrance ramp when it crossed the white fog line and collided with the pedestrian. The Impala then collided with a 2006 International tow truck that was parked on the shoulder of the road.
Minor, who remained on the scene, was not injured.
Trooper A. Lubbers and a state police crash reconstruction team are continuing to investigate the incident, Coffey said.
